The Slovenian president raises the Palestinian flag on the presidential palace.

Slovenian President Nataša Pirc Musar ordered the Palestinian flag to be displayed on the outside of the presidential palace following its removal from Parliament by the country's new pro-Israel government led by Janez Janša.

In a statement shared on social media, Pirc Musar reiterated her criticism of Israel's actions in Gaza, asserting that "the genocide against the Palestinians has not ended."

She said the Palestinian flag would fly outside the presidential palace for one week before being moved inside the building as a symbol of what she described as "serious violations of international humanitarian law and human rights."

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Former Prime Minister Robert Golob had adopted a strongly critical stance toward Israel, with Slovenia recognizing a Palestinian state in 2024 under his administration.

Prime Minister Janez Janša, a close ally of US President Donald Trump and a vocal supporter of Israel, has sought to strengthen ties with Jerusalem. Shortly after Janša took office, Israel announced plans to open its first embassy in Slovenia.

Janša has also previously expressed support for relocating Slovenia's embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and reconsidering Slovenia's recognition of a Palestinian state.

"Janez Janša is a clear and steadfast friend of Israel," Israeli Foreign Minister Sa’ar said in an official statement. "His election creates a unique opportunity to advance bilateral relations between our countries, which have been at a low point in recent years due to the hostility of the previous government in Ljubljana. The Foreign Ministry under my leadership will act without delay to utilize this opportunity."