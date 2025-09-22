The UK's Palestinian state recognition sparks global and internal backlash

Recommended -

In a significant change in British policy, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer announced the UK's recognition of a Palestinian state on Sunday, along with Canada, Australia, and Portugal, at the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. The announcement sparked negative reactions from within the UK as well as externally from the US and Israel, who condemned the move as harmful and a publicity stunt "rewarding terror" and "emboldening Hamas," after the terror group responded by declaring victory for "the justice of our cause."

David Mencer, a spokesman for the office of the Israeli prime minister, told the BBC that British Jews will "never forgive" the Labour party for Sir Keir Starmer’s decision to recognize Palestinian statehood, saying, "Sir Keir has given the most appalling gift to the Jewish community of the UK on the eve of the Jewish New Year, the most appalling gift, the gift that the Jewish community will not forgive Labour for; they will never forgive Labour for this betrayal." "It is a betrayal of the Jewish community, but it is also an abandonment of the UK’s ally, Israel," he added.

The Labour Friends of Israel group said, "It is important to recognize that Israel is not the only party to this conflict... Hamas could end this conflict tomorrow by releasing the hostages and laying down its arms."

The Labour Against Antisemitism campaign group also slammed Starmer's move, saying in a statement, "After setting out arbitrary demands for Israel that were impossible to meet, Sir Keir Starmer will now recognize a state without borders, government, policies, leadership, and, most importantly, without the commitment to live in peace with its neighbors or to return the 48 hostages that Hamas are still holding after almost two years."

"The reaction from hostage families and Hamas indicates that it will make peace less likely as well as compromise Britain’s relationships with its allies," the group added, refering to the disapproval of the hostage families and the celebration of the move by Hamas.

Kemi Badenoch, the UK's Conservative leader, also expressed his discontent, accusing the prime minister of a "desperate and insincere attempt to placate his backbenchers," referring to the over a third of Labour MPs who wrote to Sir Keir before his pledge in July, calling for recognition of a Palestinian state.

Meanwhile, UK's Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said to the BBC before attending the UN French-Saudi summit at the UNGA that she has warned Israel not to annex parts of the West Bank in retaliation for the UK's move, after officials said it was being considered as a response. "We have been clear that this decision that we are taking is about the best way to respect the security for Israel as well as the security for Palestinians," Cooper said, adding that extremists on both sides wanted to abandon any hope for a two-state solution, which the UK had a moral obligation to revive.