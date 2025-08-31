Thousands of Pro-Palestinian protesters rally at Venice Film Festival

Recommended -

Thousands of demonstrators gathered on Saturday at the Venice Film Festival, shifting attention from the red carpet to the war in Gaza.

The protest gained momentum after Venice4Palestine a coalition of Italian and international filmmakers, published an open letter urging festival organizers to denounce the devastation caused by Israel’s military campaign in Gaza.

Marchers filled the Lido, where major premieres were underway with stars including Julia Roberts, George Clooney, and Emma Stone in attendance.

“Today, at the Venice Lido, one of the world’s most important film events is being used to distract people from what we believe is far more urgent,” said Emilia D’Aniano, a local student leading the march with a sign in hand.

Among those joining the demonstration was Italian actor Roberto Zibetti, attending the festival as part of three film productions, including the political drama La Grazia, which premiered the same evening.

The protest underscores the growing politicization of global cultural stages amid the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.