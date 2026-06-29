Turkey's Erdogan calls for full integration into European defense framework

Turkish President Recep Erdogan has called for Turkey's full integration into Europe's defense and security architecture, ahead of a key NATO summit next week.

Addressing parliamentarians from NATO's 32 member states gathered in Istanbul, Erdogan said Turkey should be included in all European defense and security initiatives, highlighting Ankara's role as a major contributor to the Alliance.

"As one of the countries contributing to the development of NATO's European pillar, we want to take part in all defense and security initiatives in Europe," Erdogan said.

He also urged lawmakers to support Turkey's participation in European Union defense projects, despite Ankara's long-stalled bid to join the bloc.

Erdogan further called for closer cooperation among NATO allies in the defense industry, arguing that trade restrictions and export controls between member states undermine the Alliance's military effectiveness.

"If we are to overcome the challenges we face, we must remove barriers to defense industry trade while ensuring a balanced and fair sharing of responsibilities among allies," he said.

Erdogan's remarks come as Europe accelerates efforts to strengthen its defense capabilities amid growing security challenges, with ongoing discussions over the role that non-EU NATO members such as Turkey should play in the continent's future security architecture.