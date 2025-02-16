Two Israelis attacked in the heart of Athens after speaking Hebrew

Two Israeli citizens were stabbed on Friday on Ermou Street, a shopping artery in the center of Athens. According to a report by Ynet, one of the attackers, originally from the Gaza Strip, was apprehended while his accomplice managed to escape. A Foreign Ministry statement said that the arrested attacker "had participated in pro-Palestinian demonstrations in the past." The victims were reportedly targeted after being heard speaking Hebrew, with one of them wearing a necklace with the Star of David. According to unconfirmed sources, the Israeli couple was returning to their hotel after dining in a restaurant.

This incident is part of a series of attacks targeting the Israeli community in Greece. In March 2023, Greek police arrested two Iranians of Pakistani origin, suspected of belonging to a group planning an attack on an Israeli restaurant and a synagogue in Athens. The Mossad praised the intervention of the Greek authorities at the time, accusing Iran of orchestrating the operation, which Tehran denied.

In July 2024, the Greek anti-terrorist police arrested seven people for arson attacks against a hotel owned by Israelis and a synagogue in central Athens. Among the suspects were a 25-year-old Greek woman, two Iranians aged 46 and 36, and a 44-year-old Afghan, who were accused of attacking a building that housed an Israeli hotel and restaurant, using a homemade incendiary bomb.

The Foreign Ministry said that the two victims of Friday's assault did not require hospitalization.