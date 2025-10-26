Two suspects from the Louvre heist arrested in France overnight

Two of the suspects in the Louvre Museum robbery that occurred last week have been arrested, during which thieves stole jewelry from the collection of Napoleon and the Empress worth tens of millions of euros.

According to the French media, one of the suspects was arrested Saturday night at Charles de Gaulle Airport after investigators discovered that he intended to flee the country, apparently to Algeria. The second suspect was arrested in the Paris area, also on Saturday night.

The stolen jewels were displayed in the Apollo Gallery, where Louis XIV first linked his power to the Sun God. In this gallery are, among others, three historic jewels, including "The Regent" — considered the purest and most beautiful diamond in the world, which was not stolen.

Also included are the "Sancy" — a 55.23-carat diamond worn during Napoleon's coronation — and the pink diamond known as the "Hortensia," which adorned the garments and crowns of kings.

The gallery, one of the most magnificent rooms in the museum and named after the subject of its decorations, also contains stunning sets of jewelry created in the 19th century, such as those made of emeralds and diamonds belonging to Empress Marie-Louise. Reportedly, the Empress's crown was found broken outside the museum.

The thieves managed, as mentioned, to steal nine out of 23 jewels from the Napoleon and Empress jewelry collection. The nine items stolen include: a jewelry set, a necklace, earrings, two crowns — including that of Empress Eugénie, which was found broken — and a brooch. An additional item was found, although it is not known exactly which one.