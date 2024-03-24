U.S. denies Ukrainian involvement reiterating warning earlier in month

The United States denied Russian claims that Ukraine was involved in an Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist attack on a Moscow concert hall, where more than 133 people were killed and 150 wounded on Friday night, after Russia’s President Vladimir Putin alleged Ukrainian involvement.

“ISIS bears sole responsibility for this attack. There was no Ukrainian involvement whatsoever,” National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement, reiterating that the United States "shared information with Russia about a planned terrorist attack in Moscow."

Watson posted Saturday on X, “The U.S. Government also shared this information with Russian authorities in accordance with its longstanding ‘duty to warn’ policy,” after noting a public advisory issued earlier in the month.

According to the New York Times, the United States gathered intelligence in March that the Afghanistan-based Islamic State of Khorasan (ISIS-K) was planning an attack on Moscow.

Putin initially claimed after the attack that the assailants attempted to flee towards Ukraine and an escape "window" was prepared by the Ukranians. However, Kyiv categorically denied the claims.

ISIS itself claimed responsibility for the attack, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a statement that Putin wanted to "shift the blame" onto Ukraine. The White House Press Secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, stated on Saturday, “ISIS is a common terrorist enemy that must be defeated everywhere.”

Sergei Vediyashkin/AP

After declaring a national day of mourning for the deadliest attack inside Russia in over two decades, Putin addressed the nation on Saturday night.

“I express my deep, sincere condolences to all those who lost their loved ones,” Putin said. “The whole country and our entire people are grieving with you.”