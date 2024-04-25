UK asylum seeker who murdered to 'free Palestine from Zionists' found guilty

Ahmed Alid, a 45-year-old Moroccan asylum seeker, has been found guilty of murder by a UK court.

The verdict came after Alid fatally stabbed 70-year-old Terence Carney in Hartlepool, northeast England, on October 15, 2023.

Alid's conviction, handed down unanimously by the jury at Teesside Crown Court, also includes charges of attempted murder against his housemate, Javed Nouri, and assaulting two police officers.

During the trial, prosecutor Jonathan Sandiford revealed Alid's motives, citing his belief that the attack was justified due to the war in Gaza.

According to Sandiford, Alid expressed a desire for "Palestine to be free from the Zionists, by which he meant Israel," attributing his violent actions to Israel's alleged killing of children in Gaza.

AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali

Carney, viewed as a symbol of Britain's support for Israel, became the target of Alid's attack just eight days after Hamas terrorists launched an assault on Israel.

Armed with a knife, Alid encountered Carney on the street and inflicted six stab wounds to his chest, abdomen, and back. Despite medical efforts, Carney succumbed to his injuries.

While the sentencing phase of the trial is pending, Alid faces a significant prison term for his crimes.