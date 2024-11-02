UK Conservative Party elects pro-Israel firebrand Kemi Badenoch as new leader

The UK's Conservatives on Saturday elected pro-Israel firebrand Kemi Badenoch as its new head, making her the first black leader of a major British party.

The combative former equalities minister replaces Rishi Sunak and now faces the daunting task of reuniting a divided and weakened party emphatically ousted from power in July after 14 years in charge.

Badenoch, 44, came out on top in the two-horse race with former immigration minister Robert Jenrick, winning 57 percent of the votes of party members.

She said it was an "enormous honour" to assume the role, but that "the task that stands before us is tough."

"We have to be honest about the fact we made mistakes" and "let standards slip," she said.