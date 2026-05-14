UK Health Secretary Wes Streeting resigned from Prime Minister Keir Starmer's cabinet Thursday, becoming the first cabinet minister to quit as Starmer faces mounting pressure to step down following the Labour Party's poor performance in last week's local and regional elections. In a resignation letter, Streeting told Starmer that it would be "dishonorable and unprincipled" for him to remain at the post despite having lost confidence in Starmer's leadership.

In what can be described as a grim realization of reality, Streeting also noted that it was clear to him Starmer will not lead the Labour Party into the next general election and urged him to set a timetable for his departure to allow for a broad field of candidates.

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For his part, Streeting did credit Starmer with leading Labour to its 2024 victory and praised his "courage and statesmanship on the world stage, not least in keeping Britain out of the war in Iran," but also said, "Where we need vision, we have a vacuum. Where we need direction, we have drift." He warned that for the first time in British history, nationalists are in power in every corner of the UK, calling Reform UK's rise an "existential threat" to the future integrity of the United Kingdom. Streeting warned that it is not yet clear "whether democracy or tyranny will define the 21st century."

The former Health Secretary also pointed to a broader crisis of confidence facing Britain, writing that after "the financial crisis, austerity, the disaster of Brexit, Liz Truss, the Covid pandemic, the war in Ukraine, and now the war in Iran, the country needs to believe again that things can be better." He argued the moment demands a bold vision and bigger solutions than what they are currently offering.

Starmer, who has vowed to fight any leadership challenge, has seen four junior ministers resign and more than 80 Labour MPs call on him to quit, though more than 100 lawmakers have urged him to stay. Former Deputy PM Angela Rayner signaled Thursday she could enter a potential leadership race after UK tax authority HMRC cleared her of deliberately avoiding tax, paying off £40,000 in outstanding tax. Rayner said she would not trigger a contest herself but would play "whatever role I can" to "deliver the change."

Streeting, considered one of a handful of figures capable of challenging Starmer, is popular on the right of the party, though left-leaning MPs seem to prefer Rayner.