UK mulls buying fighter jets that can carry nuclear weapons

The United Kingdom is seeking to purchase a combat aircraft capable of launching tactical nuclear weapons, in a significant expansion of its deterrent capabilities, all with the aim of dealing with the growing threat from Russia, reported The Sunday Times on Sunday.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer's government is engaged in sensitive discussions on the subject, in what constitutes the biggest development in British deterrence policy since the Cold War amid the recognition that the world has entered a more dangerous nuclear era.

Defense Minister John Healey and the British Chief of Staff, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, are exploring the possibility of acquiring American combat planes capable of dropping nuclear bombs with lower power than conventional nuclear weapons. Prime Minister Starmer supports the move, and according to reports, discussions have already taken place with the Pentagon.

According to senior sources, Britain is examining the purchase of the "F-35A Lightning" model from Lockheed Martin – a stealth aircraft recently purchased by the German Air Force – although other models are also being considered.