UK moves to ban 'Palestine Action' under terrorism laws

Recommended -

The British government announced Monday its intention to ban Palestine Action, a pro-Palestinian activist group, under the UK’s anti-terrorism legislation—placing it in the same legal category as proscribed organizations such as Hamas, al-Qaeda, and the Islamic State.

The proposed ban, set to be presented to Parliament on June 30 by Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, would make it a criminal offense to be a member of the group, support its activities, organize related events, or publicly display its symbols. Those convicted could face up to 14 years in prison.

The decision comes just days after two Palestine Action activists allegedly broke into a Royal Air Force base in central England. The pair reportedly vandalized the engines of a Voyager aircraft with spray paint and caused further damage using crowbars—marking one of the group's most prominent and disruptive actions to date.

Since October 2023, Palestine Action has escalated its campaign against British defense contractors and firms linked to Israel, accusing the UK of being “actively complicit” in Israel’s military operations in Gaza.

Authorities say the group is responsible for millions of pounds in property damage, citing a growing pattern of illegal and coordinated direct action.

The move to outlaw the group underscores a significant shift in the British government’s approach to domestic protest movements targeting national security infrastructure, particularly in the context of the Israel-Gaza conflict.