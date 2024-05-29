UK police arrest 40 after anti-Israel rally turns violent in London

London police arrested 40 people and reported three officers injured following a demonstration against Israel's Rafah offensive in Gaza, which took place yesterday in the British capital.

The Metropolitan Police Service (Met) detailed that the arrests were for offenses including breaching public order conditions, obstructing roads, and assaulting emergency workers.

Two officers sustained minor injuries, and a third officer suffered a serious facial injury after being struck by a bottle thrown from the crowd. An investigation is underway to identify the individual responsible for throwing the bottle.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1795625116417601824 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The protest, organized by a coalition including the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, was held outside the gates of Downing Street. Police had approved the early evening demonstration with the condition that it conclude by 8 p.m. local time.

While most of the estimated 10,000 attendees complied, around 500 protesters refused to disperse at the designated time.

(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

"Officers engaged extensively before making a number of arrests for failing to comply with conditions," the Met said in a statement. "As they moved in, some in the crowd resisted physically, requiring officers to use force to extract those who had been arrested."

Further arrests were made later in the evening as remaining demonstrators initiated a breakaway march, which was eventually contained outside a train station by police.