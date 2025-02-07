UK: Pro-Palestinian activists applied for a march permit on Oct 7 as massacre was ongoing

Anti-Israeli activists in Britain applied for a permit to stage a demonstration through London on the morning of October 7, 2023, as Gazan jihadists were rampaging through southern Israel and slaughtering civilians, the Daily Telegraph reported.

At 12.50PM, as the deadliest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust was still ongoing, the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) notified the Metropolitan Police that they intended to hold a rally the following week.

Reports and videos of the Hamas-led onslaught began appearing on social media, and Israeli and then international broadcast media, several hours earlier.

"The Met was contacted on Saturday Oct 7 at approximately 12.50pm via telephone call and informed of the intention to protest," a police spokesman was quoted by the Telegraph as saying. "The Met committed this to our systems on the same day and are satisfied being contacted by telephone was a sufficient means in which to notify the MPS as the event was taking place seven days after notification."

The group's spokesperson defended the move, telling the Telegraph it was "clear" as early as Saturday noon that "the Israeli attacks on Gaza would be of an indiscriminate violence we had not witnessed before, and that 2.3 million people in Gaza – more than 50 per cent of them children – were at severe risk."