Seven Iranian nationals who were arrested as part of two separate investigations into suspected terrorist attacks were remanded in custody, authorities confirmed on Monday.

The London Metropolitan Police obtained warrants to extend the detention of four men, aged 29 to 46, arrested over the weekend on suspicion of plotting against an undisclosed location. These individuals will now be held in custody for questioning until May 10.

The police "are progressing what is a significant and highly complex investigation," said Counter-Terrorism Command chief Dominic Murphy.

"The investigation is still in its early stages and we are exploring various lines of enquiry to establish any potential motivation as well as to identify whether there may be any further risk to the public linked to this matter."

A fifth suspect, also held in connection with the same case, has been released on bail with strict conditions pending a further court appearance in May.

In a separate investigation unrelated to the first, authorities are holding three other Iranians, aged 39 to 55, suspected of involvement in activities tied to the interests of a foreign power. They too were remanded in custody until May 10 after a court appearance. The police interrogation come amid increased vigilance towards Iranian influence in the UK. Tehran has recently been placed under the most severe level of the UK's foreign influence registry, highlighting official concern.

Director General of MI5 Ken McCallum had previously revealed that British intelligence services have thwarted 20 plots linked to Iran since 2022, many of which posed direct threats to human lives. Authorities have not disclosed more details about the specific threats currently under investigation, citing the sensitivity of ongoing operations.