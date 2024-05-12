UK's Cameron: Blocking arms shipments to Israel strengthens Hamas

UK Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron emphasized on Sunday the complexities of navigating the current crisis in Rafah and underscored his reservations about the potential consequences of halting arms sales to Israel.

Cameron's remarks, made during an interview with BBC's Laura Kuenssberg, shed light on the UK's approach to the conflict and its commitment to finding a balanced solution.

Cameron stressed the importance of prioritizing civilian safety and humanitarian assistance in any military action. "We don't believe they [Israel] should go in for a major operation in Rafah unless they have a plan to move people out of the way and ensure they have shelter, food, and medicine," Cameron asserted.

Addressing inquiries about the prospect of suspending arms exports to Israel, Cameron offered a measured response, highlighting the limited scale of UK weapon supplies to Israel and cautioning against unilateral actions that could compromise Israel's defense capabilities.

"The last time I was urged to do that, I didn't do it, just a few days later there was a brutal attack by Iran on Israel including 140 cruise missiles," Cameron explained.

Rather than advocating for an arms embargo, Cameron proposed an alternative strategy centered on promoting dialogue and securing a ceasefire.

"I think actually, just to simply announce today that we're going to change our approach to arms exports, rather than go through our careful process, it would strengthen Hamas, it would make a hostage deal less likely," Cameron argued.

Drawing attention to the divergent approaches between the UK and the United States, Cameron acknowledged the United States' extensive involvement in supplying weaponry to Israel and its deeper engagement with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

"For them, it's not a matter of principle, they are a massive state supplier of weaponry, they are involved in the IDF tactical and strategic thinking," Cameron noted.