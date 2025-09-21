UK's Starmer to sanction Hamas to soften backlash over recognizing Palestinian state today

Recommended -

For the first time in its history, the United Kingdom's (UK) Labour Party will take concrete action against Hamas in an attempt to minimize backlash over Prime Minister Keir Starmer's anticipated recognition of Palestinian statehood on Sunday.

The Prime Minister is expected to condemn and place sanctions on the organization as a designated terror group while simultaneously criticizing Israel, saying it has not met his demands to stop the fighting.

This comes after United States (US) President Donald Trump's visit to Britain saw his public criticism of the UK's stance on the Israel-Hamas war.

The UK's move to recognize a Palestinian state has also drawn fierce criticism from Israel, including not only state officials but hostage families as well, who share Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's view that such a move "rewards terror," referring to the October 7 massacre that sparked the ongoing Gaza war and countless other terror attacks orchestrated and conducted by Hamas since.

In a letter to Starmer on Saturday, a group of relatives of Gaza hostages charged that he “dramatically complicated efforts to bring home our loved ones.”

“While hostages are still held captive by Hamas, beaten, humiliated, and starved, the British Government chooses to ignore the unimaginable situation of terrorism and reward the murderers," Sharon Sharabi, the brother of freed hostage Eli Sharabi and deceased hostage Yossi, told the British newspaper TheTelegraph.

Critics have also said that such recognition would not be grounded in any institutional realities, with the Palestinians not meeting any of the internationally accepted thresholds for statehood.