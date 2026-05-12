UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer faced a deepening political crisis Monday as four ministerial aides resigned and more than 70 Labour lawmakers publicly called for his resignation, following one of the worst defeats for the party in last week's local elections, according to a Reuters report.

In an address to party faithful in London, Starmer made an impassioned plea to stick with him, warning that a leadership contest would bring "chaos." But the speech appeared to do little to stem the tide. The Times reported that Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood and at least two other cabinet ministers told the prime minister to consider setting out a timeline for his departure. Foreign Minister Yvette Cooper told Starmer he should oversee an orderly transition of power, according to the Guardian, while ITV News reported that Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy was also urging his boss to set out a departure timetable.

In his resignation letter, ministerial aide Tom Rutland said, "It is clear to me that the prime minister has lost authority not just within the parliamentary Labour Party but across the country and that he will not be able to regain it." Three other ministerial aides also stepped down, believing Starmer was not the man to lead Labour into the next national election, due in 2029. Starmer swiftly announced new appointments to fill the vacant positions.

Former junior minister Catherine West, who broke cover over the weekend to threaten to seek a leadership contest if Starmer failed to offer radical change, told Reuters she had received 80 responses supporting her demand that the prime minister set out a departure timetable and called for a leadership election to happen in September. Angela Rayner, former deputy prime minister and a potential leadership challenger, told a union conference the government "will be judged on actions and not just our words."

Starmer attempted to reframe his premiership, promising a "complete break" with past decision-making and vowing to govern with "hope" and "urgency" to improve living standards. He pledged to build closer ties with Europe, nationalize a key steel business, and do more to help young people get into work. "I know that people are frustrated by the state of Britain. Frustrated by politics, and some people are frustrated with me," he told the audience, which offered him several standing ovations. "I know I have my doubters, and I know I need to prove them wrong. And I will." He closed with a firm declaration: "I'm not going to walk away."