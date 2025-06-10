UK set to impose sanctions on Ben Gvir, Smotrich over 'monstrous' views

The United Kingdom is preparing to sanction National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich over "monstrous" remarks about the war in the Gaza Strip and policy in the West Bank, according to a report in The Times on Tuesday.

This would make London the latest to sanction the far-right ministers after Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and other governments. "We must call this what it is. It is extremism. It is dangerous. It is repellent. It is monstrous and I condemn it in the strongest possible terms," Foreign Secretary David Lammy said in parliament last month.

Beyond expanding West Bank settlements, Smotrich has vowed to not allow "even a grain of wheat" into Gaza, vowing the Palestinian enclave "will be entirely destroyed." He also promised that Gazans would leave.

Ben Gvir has also supported encouraging emigration from Gaza, in addition to comments calling for the Al-Aqsa mosque to be replaced by a synagogue.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir responded to the report, saying, "We survived pharaoh, we will survive [UK Prime Minister] Keir Starmer as well."