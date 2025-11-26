UK terror listing challenged: Palestine action takes fight to High Court

A major legal battle opened in London on Wednesday as Palestine Action, a group known for its anti-Israel direct-action campaigns, sought to overturn the British government’s decision to classify it as a terrorist organization.

The case, now before the High Court, has drawn global attention for its potential implications on protest rights in democratic societies.

The UK government imposed the ban in July, shortly after members of the group entered a military site in southern England and allegedly caused millions of pounds in damage to two aircraft. Officials later placed the organization on the country’s terrorist register, alongside groups such as Al-Qaeda and Hezbollah, under the Terrorism Act 2000.

The designation makes membership or public endorsement of the group’s activities a criminal offense that can carry a prison sentence of up to 14 years.

The ruling triggered a wave of criticism from civil liberties groups, who argue that the move represents a sharp escalation in the policing of political dissent. Campaign networks say that more than 2,300 people have been detained since the ban, ranging from students to educators and even an elderly clergyman. London’s police say a few hundred have been formally charged, mostly with low-level public-order violations.

International concern has also emerged. UN human rights chief Volker Türk described the terrorism designation as unnecessary and disproportionate, and Europe’s human-rights bodies have warned that the UK risks imposing excessive limits on the right to protest. British officials, however, insist that the decision is grounded in security assessments showing that Palestine Action has crossed into violent tactics. Prosecutors have cited incidents in which activists allegedly used tools as weapons during raids on facilities linked to Israeli defense companies.

Palestine Action, founded in 2020, says its mission is to end UK support for what it calls Israel’s oppressive policies, and the group has routinely targeted factories and offices associated with the arms trade, most notably those linked to Elbit Systems.

Despite the legal and political pressure, demonstrations against the ban have continued across multiple UK cities. Supporters have rallied with messages rejecting the terrorism label and defending the group’s activism. Prominent cultural figures, including filmmaker Ken Loach, have condemned the government’s move as an attempt to criminalize political engagement. Greenpeace UK warned that labeling a protest movement as a terrorist entity sets a dangerous precedent for governments worldwide.