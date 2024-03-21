UK threatens Israel arms embargo if Nukhba prisoners not visited - report

An arms embargo from the United Kingdom upon Israel was conditioned on the allowance of diplomats or the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to visit Nukhba terrorists held in Israeli detention centers, Ynet reported on Thursday morning.

The terrorist organization Hamas’s special force unit, Nukhba, led the October 7 attack and massacres. Many of the operatives were arrested alive in Israel or in the Gaza Strip, some of whom have cooperated with the Israeli intelligence branches.

Despite a close relationship between Israel and the UK in the past years, Ynet reported that the British Foreign Secretary David Cameron warned Israeli officials that if the current situation in Gaza continues then an arms embargo could be declared across Europe.

Some European countries already imposed embargoes on Israel, to various degrees of restriction, such as Italy having stopped arms sales to the Jewish state since October 7, a Dutch court halting the sale of F-35 fighter jet parts, and the harshest conditions set by Belgium on even Israeli companies. Canada recently announced its own embargo, though it would honor previous contracts.

According to the Ynet report, the British demand on visitations to the Nukhba terrorists arose after publications of Israel refusing to allow the ICRC to visit the detained Hamas operatives, allegedly due to the harsh conditions in which they are held.

As such, the report brought up a visit to Israel by a team of British lawyers and the UK’s accusation that violating the obligation to allow ICRC or another international organization to see a list of detainees was a violation of international law, however the Israeli defense stipulated that international law allowed it due to security exceptions.