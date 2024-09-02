UK to halt sales of some arms to Israel - foreign secretary

The UK's Foreign Secretary David Lammy said on Monday that some arms sales to Israel would be discontinued.

He said there was a "clear risk" some weapons could be used in violation of international law.

Lammy added that it was "not a blanket ban, this is not an arms embargo," and that just 30 of the 350 licenses will be suspended.

"Facing a conflict such as this, it is this government's legal duty to review Britain's export licences," he said.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said he was "deeply disheartened" by the announcement.

Foreign Minister Israel Katz expressed disappointment at the "series of recent decisions made by the British government, including the latest decision regarding defense exports to Israel, its decision to withdraw its request to submit a friendly position to the ICC, and its position regarding UNRWA, as well as the recent British conduct and statements in the UN Security Council."

"A step of the type taken by Britain now sends a very problematic message to the terrorist organization Hamas and its agents in Iran," he said. "We hope that the deep friendship between Britain and Israel that has been preserved throughout the years since the founding of the State of Israel will continue in the future as well."