Ukraine designates IRGC as terrorist organization

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sharply condemned Iran’s leadership in his evening address, voicing solidarity with people “who value freedom and are truly ready to fight for it,” while accusing Tehran of fueling violence both regionally and globally.

“The whole world sees what is happening in Iran, how many murders there are and how the Iranian regime has contributed to the spread of war and violence in the region and the world,” Zelenskyy said.

He stressed that Ukraine would not forget the thousands of Iranian-made “Shaheed” drones used in attacks on Ukrainian cities, villages, and civilians.

Zelenskyy also confirmed that Ukraine has formally designated Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization, describing the decision as final. He said the European Union has effectively agreed to take the same step, with procedural processes currently underway. “All terrorists in the world deserve the same treatment and condemnation,” Zelenskyy said, adding that no such actors should be allowed to prevail.

The Ukrainian president thanked international partners supporting Ukraine’s defense, saying their efforts help protect lives amid the ongoing war.

Later on Monday, Ukraine officially notified Israel of its decision to designate the IRGC as a terrorist organization. The announcement was conveyed by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha to Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar. T he move follows a phone conversation between the two ministers last week, during which Sa’ar raised the issue.

According to Israeli officials, Sa’ar expressed appreciation for Ukraine’s decision during the exchange.

The developments come as Western pressure on Tehran continues to mount. Earlier, the United Kingdom announced sanctions against 10 individuals and one organization over alleged human rights violations tied to the violent crackdown on Iranian protesters.

Ukraine has repeatedly linked Iran’s support for Russia—particularly through drone supplies—to its broader criticism of Tehran’s regional activities, positioning the IRGC designation as part of a wider international effort to confront what Kyiv describes as state-sponsored terrorism.