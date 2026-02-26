UN Watch files formal complaint against UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese

The watchdog group UN Watch has submitted a formal complaint to the United Nations Coordination Committee, calling for a review of the conduct of Francesca Albanese, the UN special rapporteur on the Palestinian territories.

In its filing, UN Watch alleges that Albanese has committed serious breaches of the UN’s Code of Conduct, arguing that her public statements fall short of the standards of impartiality and professionalism required of UN mandate holders.

The NGO points to rare and coordinated public rebukes from a number of governments, including France, Germany, the United States, Canada, the Netherlands, Latvia, Estonia, Hungary, and Argentina, as evidence that her conduct has drawn broad international concern.

https://x.com/i/web/status/2027020993772892225 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The complaint requests that the Coordination Committee initiate a formal review process. As of now, neither the United Nations nor Albanese has issued a public response.

The case centers on the Code of Conduct for Special Procedures mandate holders of the UN Human Rights Council, adopted in 2007.

The code requires special rapporteurs and independent experts to uphold strict principles of independence, objectivity, and neutrality, avoid political influence or conflicts of interest, and ensure that all public statements are fact-based, measured, and consistent with diplomatic norms.