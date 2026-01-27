UNESCO survey finds widespread antisemitism in European classrooms

A new UNESCO survey, set to be released on Holocaust Remembrance Day, January 27, reveals alarming levels of antisemitism in schools across Europe.

The study, conducted with the support of the EU, is the first comprehensive European survey examining teachers’ experiences and perceptions of antisemitism in the classroom. It involved more than 2,000 teachers across 23 countries.

According to the survey, 78% of teachers reported witnessing at least one antisemitic incident among students, and over a quarter (27%) had observed nine or more incidents. Holocaust denial and distortion were also widespread, with 61% of educators encountering such behavior and 11% seeing it frequently.

The study also found that one in ten teachers had witnessed physical attacks on Jewish students, while 44% reported students performing Nazi gestures or displaying Nazi symbols.

Despite the prevalence of these incidents, 70% of teachers said they had received no professional training on how to recognize or address modern antisemitism. Fewer than a third had attended training offered by external specialist organizations.

To address the gap, UNESCO, in partnership with the European Commission and the OSCE, has developed a training program on confronting antisemitism, which has been extended to all EU Member States in 2025.

Since 2023, over 1,300 educators and policymakers across Europe have received training to better equip them to handle antisemitism in schools.

The survey complements UNESCO’s broader educational resources, including a handbook for teachers, a study of antisemitism in European textbooks and curricula, and an online course on addressing difficult historical topics in the classroom.

Khaled El-Enany, Director-General of UNESCO, said: “Hate speech, notably antisemitism and Holocaust denial, has reached levels not seen since World War II."

"Most teachers have never received specific training to confront this reality, including the consequences related to AI development. UNESCO provides policymakers with unique tools to empower teachers in more than 30 countries, from classrooms and campuses to sports clubs, and soon even more.”

READ MORE LIKE THIS:

• Israeli comedian Guy Hochman banned by Beverly Hills theater over Gaza loyalty test

• From Ancient Egypt to TikTok: The transformations of antisemitism, the world's oldest hatred

• Half of Irish adults don't know 6 million Jews killed in the Holocaust, survey finds