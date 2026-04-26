United Kingdom: 6 charged after break-in at Elbit Systems drone facility

Six individuals are scheduled to appear in court in the UK on Monday following a break-in at an industrial facility linked to a military drone manufacturer owned by Elbit Systems, an Israeli company. Authorities said the suspects are facing charges of burglary and criminal damage.

The incident occurred overnight between Thursday and Friday in central England. Investigators reported that a vehicle rammed through the site’s entrance gate shortly after 3 a.m. The case is being handled by regional counterterrorism officers, with assistance from Leicestershire Police.

The facility belongs to UAV Tactical Systems, a company specializing in unmanned aerial systems for military use. It was fully acquired earlier this year by the UK division of Elbit Systems.

The six defendants are men and women between the ages of 25 and 41 from southern England. Each face two charges and are expected to appear before Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

According to Elbit Systems, UAV Tactical Systems has supplied the British Army with advanced tactical drones for over two decades and has also worked with international clients, including the United Nations and NATO member states.