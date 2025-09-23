UNRWA among nominees for EU's Sakharov Prize for 'freedom of thought'

Recommended -

The European Parliament has unveiled the nominees for this year’s Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought, with late U.S. activist Charlie Kirk and humanitarian organizations working in Gaza among those shortlisted.

Kirk, the co-founder of conservative youth movement Turning Point USA, was nominated by the Europe of Sovereign Nations group.

He was shot dead earlier this month during a campus event in Utah, an assassination that drew international condemnation. Supporters described his nomination as recognition of his role in defending free expression and mobilizing young voters.

Humanitarian workers and journalists in Gaza have also been nominated, represented by the Palestinian Press Association, the Palestine Red Crescent Society, and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA). The nomination, put forward by the Socialists and Democrats group, comes despite mounting controversy surrounding UNRWA. Israel has repeatedly accused the agency of employing Hamas operatives and described it as “infiltrated by terrorism and beyond reform.” Earlier this year, Israeli officials urged donor states to halt funding, warning that international aid was indirectly supporting Hamas. UNRWA, however, remains a central provider of humanitarian assistance to millions of Palestinians, and its staff have faced significant casualties during the ongoing war in Gaza.

Other nominees this year include Belarusian journalist Andrzej Poczobut, Franco-Algerian writer Boualem Sansal, Serbia’s student protest movement, Budapest Pride, and Georgian journalist Mzia Amaglobeli alongside the country’s pro-democracy movement.

The Sakharov Prize, established in 1988, honors individuals and groups defending human rights and democratic freedoms. European lawmakers will narrow the field to three finalists on October 16, with the winner set to be announced on October 22. The award ceremony will take place in Strasbourg on December 16.