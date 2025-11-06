Weapons cache linked to Hamas discovered in Vienna

Austrian authorities announced Thursday that a weapons cache connected to a terrorist organization affiliated with Hamas was uncovered in Vienna, with officials warning that the weapons may have been intended for attacks against Israeli or Jewish targets in Europe.

The cache, found in a rented storage unit, contained five pistols and ten magazines stored in a suitcase. Austrian intelligence, acting through the Directorate of State Security and Intelligence (DSN), said the discovery was linked to wider Hamas operations across Europe.

As part of the investigation, a 39-year-old British national was arrested in London on Monday under a German warrant. Identified only as Mohammad A. for privacy reasons, German prosecutors said he was a member of Hamas and had met an associate in Berlin twice over the summer to receive the weapons before transferring them to Vienna for storage.

Authorities said the plan was to prepare attacks targeting Israeli or Jewish institutions in Germany and other parts of Europe.

His Berlin contact, Abd al-G., a German citizen, was among three alleged Hamas operatives arrested last month for attempting to obtain weapons for terrorist attacks. Police reportedly seized an AK-47, pistols, and ammunition during that operation.

Austrian and German authorities described the discovery as part of a coordinated international effort to dismantle Hamas networks operating in Europe. Local media noted that the Vienna cache was uncovered following the foiling of a planned attack in Germany earlier in October.

Authorities emphasized that investigations are ongoing and that both suspects remain in custody pending further legal proceedings.