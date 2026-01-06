Weather conditions cause flight disruptions in Europe

An unusual cold weather wave in Europe caused disruptions to flights from several airports in different countries on the continent. Heavy snowfall on Tuesday in Paris forced airlines to reduce flights from the main airports Charles de Gaulle and Orly by about 15%.

Due to the unusual situation, around 250 snow plows were brought to the two airports. As a result, flights were also canceled at airports in Liverpool, Scotland, and Ireland. The French Minister of Transport estimates that flights will also be canceled in Paris.

Due to the severe weather, there are also disruptions in domestic transportation in England, France, and the Netherlands. As a result, roads have been closed and trains have been canceled. Several trains scheduled to depart from London were canceled due to heavy snowfall, and in Scotland, efforts are being made to clear the heavy snow, which reached a height of about half a meter, from the train tracks.

Europe is not alone – the US has also suffered from heavy snowfall

Last December, more than 2,000 flights were canceled or delayed in a single day as a result of severe weather conditions, which included ice, heavy snow, and strong winds. The storm, which struck between Christmas and New Year’s, severely affected the major airports in the area. JFK, LaGuardia, and Newark airports in New York and New Jersey issued warnings to passengers as early as Friday, urging them to stay updated on schedule changes.