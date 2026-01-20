Britain has approved a construction permit for China to establish a new and massive embassy in London, a move that has sparked sharp criticism and serious security concerns. According to critics, this would be China’s largest diplomatic site in Europe, which could become a "spy center" in the heart of the British capital.

Last week, British newspaper The Telegraph revealed previously altered construction plans, which indicate that China is planning to establish a secret room in the basement of its embassy, near fiber optic cables that carry particularly sensitive financial and communications data for London and the whole of Britain.

According to the report, the new embassy is expected to include an extensive underground complex with no fewer than 208 hidden rooms, built as part of what is defined as a “super-embassy.” Beijing, it is claimed, sought to conceal the details of the complex from thorough public scrutiny during the approval process.

Security officials and opposition members in Britain warn that the embassy's location next to critical communications infrastructure and close to sensitive financial centers could enable extensive intelligence gathering, eavesdropping on data traffic, and the use of diplomatic immunity for covert activities.

Despite the objections, the authorities in London granted the approval, a step that reignites the debate over China’s growing influence in Europe and the balance between diplomatic relations and national security.

