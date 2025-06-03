Wilders quits coalition, triggering Dutch government collapse

Geert Wilders, leader of the far-right Party for Freedom (PVV) and a vocal supporter of Israel, announced his departure from the Dutch governing coalition on Tuesday morning, triggering a likely collapse of the government.

The dramatic move follows weeks of rising tensions over what Wilders called a failure to act on key election promises—particularly on halting Muslim immigration.

He also criticized the government's foreign policy stance, accusing it of weakness in supporting Israel amid the ongoing war in Gaza.

"We have reached the end of our tether, our patience is running out," Wilders said during a press conference. "We can't wait any longer!"

Last week, Wilders issued a ten-point plan calling for drastic immigration reform, including a total ban on new asylum seekers and the deportation of thousands of Syrian migrants. He warned he would walk if the measures weren’t adopted.

Wilders’ PVV stunned the country by winning the most votes in the November 2023 election. But without an outright majority, he was forced into a coalition with three center-right parties. In a surprise move, he stepped aside as prime minister in favor of Dick Schoof, a former top official with no party affiliation.

Since then, Wilders has clashed with coalition partners, particularly Foreign Minister Casper Veldkamp, whom he recently labeled “weak” for his diplomatic approach to the Gaza conflict.

Tuesday’s announcement throws Dutch politics into fresh uncertainty and may lead to new elections.