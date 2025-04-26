World leaders in attendance as Pope Francis's funeral draws scores to Vatican

Presidents, royalty and a multitude of ordinary mourners bade farewell to Pope Francis on Saturday at his funeral, where a cardinal said the pontiff's legacy of speaking out on social issues must be taken up.

The Argentine was the first South-American to serve at the helm of the Catholic Church, died of a strike at the age of 88 on Monday, bringing to an end a 12-year papal tenure.

The dignitaries in attendance included U.S. President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1916073374482370792 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Zelensky, the embattled Ukrainian leader seeking U.S. support in pushing off the Russian invasion, hailed a "symbolic" and "potentially historic" meeting with Trump on sidelines of the funeral.

Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re said in his homily that "In contrast to what he called 'the culture of waste,' he spoke of the culture of encounter and solidarity. The theme of fraternity ran through his entire pontificate with vibrant tones. In his Encyclical Letter Fratelli tutti, he wanted to revive a worldwide aspiration to fraternity, because we are all children of the same Father who is in heaven. He often forcefully reminded us that we all belong to the same human family."