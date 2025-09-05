Yvette Cooper is Britain's new foreign secretary, with Lammy moved in reshuffle

Recommended -

Yvette Cooper became Britain's new Foreign Secretary on Friday as part of a cabinet reshuffle triggered by Deputy PM Angela Rayner's exit amid a tax row.

Cooper will fill David Lammy's position after he has been appointed as the country's new deputy prime minister, BBC News reported on Friday.

Rayner resigned on Friday as deputy PM, deputy Labour leader and housing minister after it emerged that she was in breach of the ministerial code over her underpayment of tax duty on a £800,000 apartment.

Her departure prompted Prime Minister Keir Starmer to carry out the first major cabinet reshuffle of his faltering 14-month-old premiership, during which the anti-immigration Reform UK party has overtaken Labour in popularity.

Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood will succeed Cooper at the Home Office.

Rayner earlier this week admitted not paying enough tax on a seaside apartment she bought in 2023 and referred herself to the government's ethics adviser.