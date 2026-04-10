Zelensky says Ukrainian forces downed Iranian drones in multiple countries

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday that Ukrainian forces and specialists were involved in downing Iranian-designed Shahed drones in multiple countries, as Kyiv expands cooperation in air defense and electronic warfare with foreign partners.

In remarks published on X, Zelenskyy said Ukrainian military experts, including specialists in interceptor drones and electronic warfare, were deployed to the Middle East to share operational experience. “We sent our military experts to the Middle East, including specialists in interceptor drones and electronic warfare,” he said.

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He added that Ukrainian personnel helped demonstrate and advise on air defense systems and confirmed that Shahed drones were successfully intercepted outside Ukraine. “Did we destroy Iranian ‘shaheds?’ Yes, we did. Did we do it in just one country? No, in several,” he said, describing the effort as a success.

Zelensky also said Ukraine had expanded its international defense cooperation through long-term agreements. “We have arranged ten-year agreements with three countries,” he said, adding that Ukrainian companies will work with foreign armed forces to protect specific facilities.

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According to Zelensky, those agreements involve Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar, with additional security discussions underway with Oman, Kuwait, and Bahrain. He said Ukraine’s cooperation includes security support as well as economic arrangements linked to energy resources, including oil and diesel supplies.

The Ukrainian president said the arrangements are designed to strengthen both partner security and Ukraine’s own resilience. “So in essence, we are helping strengthen their security in exchange for contributions to our country’s resilience,” he said, adding that Ukraine is also advancing plans for mass production of interceptor systems.