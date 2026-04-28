Zelensky threatens sanctions against Israel over Russian 'stolen' grain ship arriving at Haifa

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is livid, threatening sanctions against Israel if it allows a Russian vessel carrying stolen Ukrainian grains to unload at the port in Haifa. In a strongly worded statement on X, Zelensky wrote, "Based on information from our intelligence services, Ukraine is preparing a relevant sanctions package that will cover both those directly transporting this grain and the individuals and legal entities attempting to profit from this criminal scheme. We will also coordinate with European partners to ensure that the relevant individuals are included in European sanctions regimes." He also wrote, "In any normal country, purchasing stolen goods is an act that entails legal liability. This applies, in particular, to grain stolen by Russia."

Zelensky's statement comes following the arrival of the Panama-flagged bulk carrier Panormitis, allegedly carrying grain stolen from Russian-occupied Ukrainian lands, entered the Haifa Bay earlier this week. This comes just a couple of weeks after the Russian cargo ship, ABINSK, also travelled to Haifa port in mid-April, carrying a reported 43,700 tons of alleged stolen wheat, and was given permission to dock and unload. In a previous response regarding the ABINSK, Ukraine stated that it had warned Israel about the ship's cargo in advance.

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Zelensky is not the only person in Ukrainian leadership who condemned Israel. Also on X, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha saying, "We once again warn Israel against accepting the stolen grain and harming our relations." Additionally, Ukraine formally summoned Israel's ambassador, Michael Brodsky, to its Foreign Ministry to receive a protest note and a demand for appropriate action. However, Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar fired back with his own rebuke, ironically taking to X to write, "Diplomatic relations, especially between friendly nations, are not conducted on Twitter or in the media. Allegations are not evidence. Evidence substantiating the allegations has not yet been provided."

The European Union swiftly signaled it was already moving in that direction. An EU spokesperson stated that Brussels condemns "all actions that help fund Russia's illegal war effort and circumvent EU sanctions." They further warn that those involved could face sanctions targeting individuals and entities in third countries, including Israel.

Ties between Israel and Ukraine have been delicate since the Russian invasion began, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seeking to maintain a neutral stance between Moscow and Kyiv, even as Russia has been providing critical intelligence to Iran. According to Ukrainian intelligence estimates, Russia exported more than 2 million tons of grain from temporarily occupied territories in 2025, worth around $400 million.

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Israeli FM Sa'ar sharply responded to criticism from Zelensky and Ukrainian officials, dismissing what he called “tweet diplomacy” and insisting that allegations regarding a suspected grain shipment must be backed by evidence.

In a statement, Sa’ar said Israel would not be influenced by claims made on social media, stressing that “allegations are not evidence” and noting that Kyiv had not submitted a formal request for legal assistance or provided substantiating proof.

He added that Israeli authorities, including the tax authority, have begun examining the matter, but emphasized that the vessel in question had not yet entered port or filed the required documentation.

Sa’ar reiterated that Israel operates under the rule of law and that any decisions would be made based on verified facts and formal legal processes, not public or online pressure.