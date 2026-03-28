Zelenskyy: Russian satellites spied on US and allied bases ahead of Iranian attacks

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy has accused Russia of conducting satellite reconnaissance on US and allied military infrastructure in the Middle East and Indian Ocean region in the days leading up to a reported Iranian strike, saying the intelligence activity preceded an attack on a U.S.- and UK-linked base.

Zelenskyy posted on X (formerly Twitter) that Russian satellites photographed a series of strategic sites between March 24 and March 26, including facilities later linked to Iranian strikes.

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Among the locations he cited was the US–UK joint military facility on Diego Garcia in the Chagos Archipelago. Zelenskyy said the base was imaged on March 24. "They also captured pictures of Kuwait International Airport and parts of the infrastructure of the Greater Burgan oil field," Zelenskyy added.

On March 26, Iran launched ballistic missiles toward the joint military base on Diego Garcia. The missiles were detected and intercepted before impact, with no damage or casualties reported.

On March 25, Zelenskyy said Russian satellites continued monitoring regional air bases, including Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia. The following day, March 26, additional sites were photographed, including the Shaybah oil and gas field, İncirlik Air Base in Turkey, and Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.

Zelenskyy said the reconnaissance activity was followed shortly afterward by an Iranian attack on a base hosting US and Saudi forces in the Gulf region.

“There are no Ukrainian facilities on this list,” Zelenskyy added.