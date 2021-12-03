Malnutrition at an all-time high in Latin America

There was a 79 percent hike in the number of people living in hunger from 2014 to 2020 in the region

Millions of people in Latin America and the Caribbean are facing severe food insecurity, according to a United Nations report, and the Covid pandemic only sharpened the regional crisis to its worst levels in decades.

From 2019 to 2020, the number of people living in poverty and with hunger in the region increased by 30 percent - 13.8 million people, as published in the Regional Overview of Food Security and Nutrition 2021 report.

The publication is a joint effort by several UN humanitarian organizations, including the World Food Program.

Freelance journalist Emiliana Duarte discussed the situation with i24NEWS from Caracas, Venezuela.

“Latin America and the Caribbean has historically been a region plagued by insecurity,” Duarte said.

“All figures point to the fact that Covid… only served to increase this inequality which translates to a lot more people going hungry than ever before.”

According to the report, there was a 79 percent hike in the number of people living in hunger from 2014 to 2020.

In Honduras, 46 percent of the population is going hungry compared to 47 percent of El Salvador’s population.

The prevalence of hunger in the region currently stands at 9.1 percent, slightly below the world average of 9.9 percent, ReliefWeb reported.

Duarte explained to i24NEWS that in Venezuela, the crisis is ever-so-present.

“Twenty-five percent of the population is going through severe food insecurity,” the journalist said.

“There are still shortages of electricity and water in different parts of the country, and Venezuela is now the second poorest country in Latin America, only after Haiti.”