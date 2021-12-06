A new webpage was also created, which gives at-risk environmental activists a way to contact the government

Authorities in Colombia tasked 100 police officers with investigating environmental crimes committed in the Andean country, the government announced on Monday.

The move is part of Bogotá’s new strategy to fight environmental offenses like illegal mining and animal trafficking.

Unlawful mining in the country is one of the drivers behind deforestation, a concern for the government due to the threats habitat loss poses to Colombia’s vast biodiversity.

In 2020, 424,000 acres of wildlife were destroyed in the state through deforestation, an increase of 8 percent from numbers recorded in 2019.

“Environmental crimes don't just affect Colombia's heritage... the environment is the heritage of all humanity,” Brigadier General Jesus Alejandro Barrera, a police director specializing in rural security explained to the media.

Wildlife trafficking is also a major concern for officials - data from the police disclosed that 5,801 birds, 2,472 mammals, 11,290 reptiles and 285,237 plant specimens were seized from offenders in 2021 alone.

Through the new program, 50 officers will probe environmental crimes, 40 officers will collect intelligence on the cases, and the final 10 officers will scour the internet for instances of wildlife trafficking.

Additionally, Colombia’s Environment Minister Carlos Correa announced the creation of a new ministry webpage which would give at-risk environmental advocates a channel to contact the government.

Wildlife activists in Colombia face threats for their work, and the government recognized that eight defenders were killed from 2018 to 2020, although advocacy group Global Witness says the actual number is higher.