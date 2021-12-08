Coffee crisis in Central America fuels migration

Production in the region dropped by 10 percent since 2017 and is expected to fall further in the season ahead

Coffee doesn’t pay for many of the hundreds of thousands of Central American coffee farmers, prompting many to join the migration flow to the United States-Mexico border that US data indicates hit a record high this year.

Francisca Hernandez, a coffee farmer in Guatemala, told Reuters that about a tenth of the 1,000 farmers in her settlement left this year for the US.

The four sons of coffee farmers Maria Bonilla and Esteban Funes all embarked on the journey north from Honduras, preferring the life of a migrant to a coffee farmer.

"If I didn't have my mom, I would also go to the US. It's better there. Here, no one is solvent," said Bonilla.

Migrant surges from Central America fluctuate along with profits earned in the coffee sector — which almost five million people in the region rely on to survive — according to the Central American Integration System.

This year was particularly dire, however, according to dozens of farmers across the region as well as heads of regional and national coffee institutes.

"When coffee is not doing well, that's when you see big migrations from Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala, Nicaragua," said René León-Gómez, executive secretary of PROMECAFE, a regional research network formed by the national coffee institutes of Central America.

This means that the global coffee market will be more dependent on mass, mechanized producers and become more vulnerable to price spikes.