Chile legalizes same-sex marriage

Chile will now join the 30 countries globally with legal same-sex marriage

Chile’s Congress passed a law on Tuesday to legalize same-sex marriage, in a milestone for the conservative South American nation after a decade-long legal battle.

"Today is a historic day,” Social Development Minister Karla Rubilar said after the vote. “Our country has approved same-sex marriage, one more step forward in terms of justice, in terms of equality, recognizing that love is love.”

The Senate and lower house of parliament both voted heavily in favor of the bill, which was previously only partially approved in November before the Senate sent it back to a committee to clarify ambiguities.

President Sebastian Pinera backed the bill and is expected to sign it into law.

Backed by then-President Michelle Bachelet, the bill was first introduced in 2017.

Chile will now join 30 countries globally with legal same-sex marriage, including Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, and Uruguay in Latin America.

"It is hard to believe that today we are taking this step," said Rolando Jimenez from LGBT rights group Movilh, which helped spearhead Chile's push to legalize same-sex marriage.

Chile will elect a new president on December 19, choosing between Gabriel Bloc and Jose Antonio Kast, two candidates with vastly different plans for the country, according to Reuters.

While Kast disagrees with same-sex marriage, he indicated that he would sign the bill into law anyway if it were to be passed by Congress.

Despite the south American country’s deeply conservative reputation, a strong majority of Chileans support same-sex marriage, as the population is showing signs of moving left on social and cultural issues.