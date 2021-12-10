Nicaragua switches diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to China

Beijing's foreign ministry 'highly commends' the 'correct choice' made by Nicaragua

After breaking relations with Taiwan, Nicaragua re-established diplomatic ties with China on Friday - leaving Taiwan with just 14 diplomatic allies.

China spent decades encouraging Taiwan's dwindling diplomatic allies to switch sides, including three others in Latin America in recent years - Panama, El Salvador and the Dominican Republic.

On Thursday, the administration of Daniel Ortega announced that Nicaragua was following suit.

"The People's Republic of China is the only legitimate government representing all of China, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of Chinese territory," Foreign Minister Denis Moncada said.

Beijing's foreign ministry "highly commended" the "correct choice" made by Nicaragua.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, however, dismissed Nicaragua's rebuff.

"The more international support we have, there will be more pressure from the authoritarian camp," she told reporters.

The US State Department believes the decision did not reflect the will of the Nicaraguan people, because its government was not freely elected.

"We do know, however, that this deprives Nicaragua's people of a steadfast partner in its democratic and economic growth," spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement, according to Reuters.

"We encourage all countries that value democratic institutions, transparency, the rule of law, and promoting economic prosperity for their citizens to expand engagement with Taiwan."

Last month, China downgraded diplomatic ties with Lithuania after Vilnius agreed to let Taiwan open a trade mission.