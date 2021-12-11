Mexico urges US to rethink migration policy after 55 die in truck crash

The National Institute of Migration is working to identify the dead, pay for funerals, and repatriate bodies

Mexico on Friday urged Washington to rethink its migration policy after a horror road accident killed 55 undocumented migrants in a truck on a major transit route to the United States.

Bodies draped in white sheets lined the roadside near Tuxtla Gutierrez in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas, where a truck transporting some 160 migrants - mostly from Central America - overturned Thursday.

More than 100 people were injured.

Thousands attempt the long, often dangerous, and expensive journey every year to escape violence and poverty in their home nations in South and Central America.

Such tragedies, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Friday, should move the world to address "the underlying problem" of despair.

"The migration problem cannot be solved by coercive measures, but by opportunities for work and well-being," he said.

"People don't leave their villages for pleasure, they do it out of necessity."

If the US wanted to prevent migration to its shores, added Lopez Obrador, it should invest in social programs in Central America.

The victims of Thursday's accident were from Guatemala, Honduras, Ecuador, the Dominican Republic, and Mexico, authorities said.

Most of the dead were from Guatemala, said Lopez Obrador.

The National Institute of Migration said it was working to identify the dead, pay for funerals, and repatriate bodies.

It said survivors will be allowed to stay in Mexico.