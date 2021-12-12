Argentina: Stranded tourist from Israel rescued on glacier

Shaked says 'I was on the verge of death from hypothermia'

A traveler from Israel, hiking in Argentina, was rescued on Friday after he was stuck on a glacier for 24 hours.

The man, a 23-year-old named Eitan Shaked, was on a solitary hike of the Ojo del Albino glacier. He said he plummeted over 30 feet, fracturing a number of bones.

“I waited to be rescued for 24 hours, cut off without reception and food,” a post on the traveler’s Instagram page explained.

“When they found me I was on the verge of death from hypothermia.”

He was discovered after a mountain guide in the area heard his calls for help, according to Perfil.

However, the guide was unable to reach Shaked on his own, and contacted Argentina’s Defensa Civil emergency services for assistance.

A helicopter and seven personnel were deployed to rescue the hiker, but the mission was further complicated by the fact that the terrain was too uneven for the aircraft to land.

As a result, the mission was carried out without the helicopter touching solid ground, and the rescue team positioned the injured traveler on a stretcher before he was lifted into the aircraft.

Shaked was taken to Ushuaia Regional Hospital in Argentina, where he received treatment for his hypothermia, fractures, and lacerations.

Israel’s ambassador to Argentina expressed his gratitude to the rescue team for the operation, according to The Times of Israel.