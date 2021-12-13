Colombia: Officers killed 11 during 2020 protests

Alongside a total of 14 protesters killed, hundreds of thousands of demonstrators and officers were wounded

Colombian police officers were responsible for the deaths of 11 protesters during anti-police demonstrations in September 2020, according to a report published Monday.

The findings came from an independent investigation backed by the mayor of Bogotá Claudia López’s office as well as the United Nations, The Guardian reported.

“It was a police massacre,” wrote Carlos Negret, a former ombudsman of Colombia who led the investigation.

“A decisive political and operational leadership, based on rights, was needed at national and local levels to avoid this happening,” Negret added.

Demonstrators swept Colombia’s capital Bogotá and surrounding suburbs last year after footage went viral of police officers pinning down and tasering a man who was detained for breaking Covid restrictions.

Javier Ordoñez can be heard in the clip begging for the authorities to stop, and died shortly after.

The incident was compared to the killing of George Floyd in May 2020, according to The Guardian.

Ordoñez's death sparked protests which were met by violent suppression by police officers using “less-lethal” ammunition as well as teargas.

Alongside a total of 14 protesters killed, hundreds of thousands of demonstrators and officers were wounded.

“The most representative and generalized practice during these days of protest was the illicit use of force on the part of members of the national police,” the report stated, The Guardian reported.

In April this year, authorities responded to nationwide anti-poverty protests in similarly brutal ways, as at least 20 people were killed by police officers, according to Human Rights Watch.