Hundreds fill border towns as ‘Remain in Mexico’ resumes

Hundreds of new arrivals are entering Mexico’s border towns after a United States court ordered the reinstatement of the Trump-era “Remain in Mexico” policy, which requires migrants seeking asylum to stay in Mexico until their cases are determined.

Activists say the policy, officially known as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), is creating an influx of migrants in border towns.

The growth in the number of arrivals is filling insufficient shelter spaces to capacity, and advocates are urging Mexico’s government to construct more facilities for the migrants.

Jose Garcia, who manages the Juventud 2000 migrant shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, says that if more shelter is not provided for the arrivals, they could face additional hardships like hunger and illness.

Tomas Diosdado, the director of the Alfa y Omega shelter in Mexico’s border city of Mexicali, warns that this current influx “is just the beginning.”

He said that 750 migrants from Haiti entered Mexicali over the past couple weeks, under the mistaken assumption that MPP’s continuation means they will be allowed into the US.

US authorities, acting under the resumed MPP policy, returned the first group of migrants awaiting asylum in the US to Mexico last week.

The United Nations International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported that the number of returnees sent back to Mexico from the US numbered 113 on Tuesday.