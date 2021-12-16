US, Canadian missionaries kidnapped in Haiti released

The 400 Mawozo gang demanded a ransom of $1 million for the release of each missionary

All of the missionaries from Canada and the United States who were kidnapped in Haiti in October were released, authorities said on Thursday.

The group - which was abducted by the notorious 400 Mawozo gang, bringing attention to the Caribbean nation’s problem of gang abductions - originally numbered 17 people on a trip organized by Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries (CAM).

Five of the hostages were freed in recent weeks, and the final 12 were found on a mountain called Morne à Cabrit, north of Haiti’s capital Port-au-Prince, according to police spokesman Garry Derosier.

“Join us in praising God that all seventeen of our loved ones are now safe,” CAM said in a statement.

“Thank you for your fervent prayers throughout the past two months.”

The 400 Mawozo gang, which controls the territory east of Port-au-Prince, demanded a ransom of $1 million for each missionary.

Lanmo Sanjou, the leader of the gang, voiced that he was willing to kill the hostages.

It is not clear whether any ransom was paid, Reuters reported.

Gangs continue to expand their control of territory in Haiti following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in July, and a gang coalition created a nationwide fuel shortage by blocking access to storage terminals in October.

Haitians indicate that everyone, from elites to working-class citizens, faces the threat of gang abductions.