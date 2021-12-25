Mexico: Army officers sentenced to 30 years in prison for femicide

Femicide under Mexican law is defined as the murder of a woman stemming from gender-based violence

A court in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas sentenced two army officers to 30 years in prison for femicide over killing a 28-year-old female soldier in April 2019.

Additionally, the court ordered the army captains to each pay a fine of roughly $25,000, the state attorney general's office said on Friday.

Under Mexican law, femicide is defined as the murder of a woman stemming from gender-based violence.

Over the past few years, femicide in Mexico surged under President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, according to Reuters.

The attorney general’s office identified the accused as Jose Antonio and Agustin, leaving out their last names in accordance with established Mexican practice.

Convictions of soldiers are rare in Mexico, where the armed forces are regarded as a pillar of the state.

"It's very unusual to have verdicts issued against the military for human rights issues," said Raul Benitez, a security expert at the National Autonomous University of Mexico.

"And even more unusual for femicide."

Since Lopez Obrador took office on December 18, pledging to pacify Mexico after years of continuous violence, the army has taken on more responsibilities.

Critics argue that the military is shielded from facing justice over human rights abuses, particularly those committed following Mexico’s former president Felipe Calderon’s military crackdown on the drug world 15 years ago.

Mexico’s government denies such claims, asserting that it holds all criminals accountable.