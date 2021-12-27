Venezuela's president to visit Iran 'very soon'

Iran playing key role in propping up Venezuela's oil sector amid US sanctions

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Sunday he will soon visit Iran to finalize new agreements on cooperation with the Middle Eastern country, which has become Venezuela’s top ally in boosting oil output amid US sanctions.

Venezuela and Iran have strengthened their ties since last year.

Maduro’s government has received vital equipment for its oil industry from Iran, which in return has received crude and other primary resources from the South American country. Iran was crucial for Venezuela’s rising oil production in 2021.

“I am going to Teheran very soon, for a visit that President (Ebrahim) Raisi offered me, so that we meet in person, to hold conversations and sign new agreements... and speed up processes of cooperation,” Maduro said during an interview with satellite news broadcaster Al Mayadeen in Spanish, which was later broadcast on Venezuelan state television.

Iran's foreign minister in October previewed the Maduro visit, saying that he would sign a 20-year cooperation plan with the regime in Tehran.

Bilateral oil trade between Iran and Venezuela could be violating US sanctions on both countries, the US Treasury has said in recent months.

In September it was reported that the two allies had struck an oil export deal whereby Venezuela would swap its heavy oil for Iranian condensate that it can use to improve the quality of its tar-like crude.

The US, EU and other countries have imposed sanctions on the Maduro regime, with former US president Donald Trump in 2019 signing an executive order to expand economic sanctions.