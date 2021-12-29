Brazil: Flooding in Bahia state is ‘worst disaster’ ever

Bahia’s Governor Rui Costa stated that 72 municipalities were in a state of emergency

The death toll from flooding in northeast Brazil rose to 20 people on Monday, as the governor of Bahia state declared it the worst disaster in the region’s history.

With rescuers bracing for even more rain in the coming days, much of Bahia - home to 15 million people - is suffering from weeks of intermittent flooding following a long drought.

Floods in some areas intensified this past weekend as a pair of dams gave way.

Rescue workers patrolled using small dinghies around the city of Itabuna in southern Bahia, saving residents from their homes.

Bahia’s Governor Rui Costa stated via social media that 72 municipalities were in a state of emergency.

"Unfortunately, we're living through the worst disaster that has ever occurred in the history of Bahia," he wrote.

Lieutenant-colonel in Bahia’s firefighting corps Manfredo Santana told Reuters that emergency workers rescued 200 people in just three towns so far.

He added that heavy currents of the Cachoeira River complicated rescue efforts.

"It's difficult to maneuver even with jet skis," Santana said.

"Rescue teams had to retreat in certain moments."

Bahia’s civil defense agency said Monday that 20 people died among 11 municipalities, and Brazilian newspaper O Globo reported that authorities were monitoring 10 additional dams.

The collapse of a mining dam in the Minas Gerais state, which killed 270 people, sparked scrutiny of public infrastructure and urban planning in the region.

In televised remarks, Costa attributed the chaotic scenes in part to "errors that have been committed over the course of years."