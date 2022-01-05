Brazil: Rio cancels world-famous Carnival over Covid cases

Brazil reported on Tuesday 18,759 new cases and 175 Covid deaths, as well as 170 omicron cases

Brazil’s second-most-populous city Rio de Janeiro canceled street parades and parties during its notorious Carnival for the second year due to an increase in Covid cases and the surge of omicron.

However, the parade by Rio’s samba schools will go ahead in the city’s Marques de Sapucai Sambadrome with health precautions in place, Rio’s mayor Eduardo Paes said.

After a meeting with health authorities, Paes announced that the city would call off the street events that draw hundreds of thousands of Carnival revelers each year.

"The street carnival, by its very nature, due to the democratic aspect it has, makes it impossible to exercise any kind of inspection," Paes said.

Other Brazilian cities are also canceling their Carnival parades, including the northeastern city of Salvador, which said last week that it would not celebrate the event.

Belo Horizonte, the capital of the Minas Gerais state, also will not sponsor nor invest in street parades, according to local media.

Sao Paulo, the capital of Brazil’s wealthiest state, is reportedly planning to transfer its street parade to its Interlagos Formula One race track.

Covid cases are once again surging in Brazil amid the spread of the latest variant omicron.

The country’s Health Ministry reported on Tuesday 18,759 new cases and 175 Covid deaths.

Some 170 cases of omicron were also confirmed, up from 32 two weeks ago.